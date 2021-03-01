APD: Vehicle fled scene after striking, killing man in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police said a man was killed after the bicycle he was riding was struck by a vehicle yesterday.
Officers were sent at 9:08 p.m. on reports of a person in the roadway in the 100 block of S. Eastern Street, near the intersection with SE 3rd Avenue.
Upon arrival, police found 36-year-old Dallas Blake McBeth in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
McBeth had been riding a bicycle northbound in the 700 block of S. Eastern Street, some distance from where he was located by police, when he was struck from the rear by a vehicle.
Officials said the vehicle left the scene.
Justice of the Peace Robert Taylor responded to the scene and ordered an autopsy.
The incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.
Those with information on this incident is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department Traffic Unit at (806) 378.4250 or call Amarillo Crime Stoppers (806) 374.4400.
