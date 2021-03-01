Amarillo VA Health Care hosting Moderna COVID-19 vaccination in Clovis for veterans of all ages

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Amarillo VA Health Care System will host a Moderna COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Clovis.
On Wednesday March 3, the VA Health Care System will be hosting a vaccination clinic at the VFW Post that is located at 2815 W. 7th Street in Clovis.
To participate in this clinic, Veterans are asked to call (806) 355-9703, and press option 2, to reserve their time.
Enrolled Veterans in all age groups, CHAMP VA beneficiaries and those registered in the VA Caregiver Program are eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccine now.
Veterans may also schedule their Moderna COVID-19 vaccination in Amarillo any day this week to include Saturday by calling (806) 355-9703 and pressing option 2.
