Amarillo COVID-19 report for March 1 shows 20 new cases, 142 recoveries, 4 deaths

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 601 active cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area.
The City of Amarillo released the daily update of cases in Potter and Randall counties.
The report shows 20 new cases, 142 recoveries and four deaths.
The report shows two deaths in Potter County and two in Randall County.
There are now 16,867 total confirmed cases in Potter County and 16,198 in Randall County.
31,782 people have recovered and 682 have died.
There are no pending tests.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 4.92 percent.
There are 49,452 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 197
Briscoe County: 76
Carson County: 246
Castro County: 650
Childress County: 1,312
Collingsworth County: 190
Cottle County: 137
Dallam County: 942
Deaf Smith County: 2,712
Donley County: 170
Gray County: 1,714
Hall County: 322
Hansford County: 365
Hartley County: 677
Hemphill County: 504
Hutchinson County: 1,067
Lipscomb County: 273
Moore County: 1,920
Motley County: 36
Ochiltree County: 922
Oldham County: 111
Parmer County: 827
Potter County: 16,867
Randall County: 16,198
Roberts County: 52
Sherman County: 140
Swisher County: 393
Wheeler County: 432
Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 50,627 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 142
Briscoe County: 126
Carson County: 362
Castro County: 859
Childress County: 1,306
Collingsworth County: 248
Cottle County: 181
Dallam County: 902
Deaf Smith County: 2,618
Donley County: 323
Gray County: 1,876
Hall County: 394
Hartley County: 627
Hansford County: 759
Hemphill County: 535
Hutchinson County: 1,418
Lipscomb County: 274
Motley County: 76
Moore County: 2,127
Ochiltree County: 993
Oldham County: 218
Parmer County: 1,121
Potter County: 16,184
Randall County: 15,598
Roberts County: 53
Sherman County: 128
Swisher County: 721
Wheeler County: 458
There have also been 1,295 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 6
Briscoe County: 3
Carson County: 14
Castro County: 29
Childress County: 16
Collingsworth County: 9
Cottle County: 7
Dallam County: 9
Deaf Smith County: 63
Donley County: 13
Gray County: 53
Hall County: 14
Hansford County: 18
Hartley County: 9
Hemphill County 2
Hockley County: 94
Hutchinson County: 69
Lipscomb County: 11
Ochiltree County: 25
Oldham County: 4
Moore County: 68
Motley County: 7
Parmer County: 34
Potter County: 406
Randall County: 276
Roberts County: 1
Sherman County: 12
Swisher County: 14
Wheeler County: 9
There are 7,415 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 4,920
Quay County: 420
Roosevelt County: 1,838
Union County: 237
There have been 6,396 recoveries in Eastern New Mexico.
Curry County: 4,296
Quay County: 353
Roosevelt County: 1,557
Union County: 190
There have been 134 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 67
Quay County: 8
Roosevelt County: 50
Union County: 9
There are 4,063 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma panhandle:
Beaver County: 440
Cimarron County: 176
Texas County: 3,448
There have been 3,936 recoveries in the Oklahoma panhandle:
Beaver: 415
Cimarron: 170
Texas County: 3,351
There have been 31 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma panhandle:
Beaver County: 6
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 24
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.