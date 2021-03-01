2021 Amarillo Community Market looking for vendor applicants

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Community Market is seeking food, produce, art and craft vendors for the sixth season of the Center City market.
For the 2021 market, it will be open every Sunday in June, July, August and September.
The market will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Interested vendors may apply online here.
The deadline for vendor applications is Friday, April 30.The Amarillo Community Market is a project of Center City of Amarillo, located in the Amarillo Cultural District in downtown Amarillo.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.