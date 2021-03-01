Amarillo blood donor wins new car from Coffee Memorial Blood Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One lucky blood donor, Wayne Suelflow, won a new car from Coffee Memorial Blood Center this morning.
“This feels great,” said Suelflow. “I’m in shock. I don’t normally win anything. I’ve won very little. I don’t really know how to act.”
Coffee Memorial Blood Center is part of a larger system, the Oklahoma Blood Institute. Existing within that system are 16 different blood centers across three states.
Already facing decreased donations throughout the pandemic, the Oklahoma Blood Institute faced their longest need for emergency blood during the recent winter storm.
To encourage donors, the network raffled off a car.
“Unprecedented times call for unprecedented giveaways,” said Executive Director of Coffee Memorial Blood Center, Suzanne Talley. “With all the COVID cancellations and then the severe weather that we had, it got really, really critical really fast. Without those donations that came in, lives could have been lost.”
Suelflow won the car out of over 10,000 entries.
He is a long time donor who believes everyone should donate blood if they can.
“I first started donating when I had a uncle who had heart surgery, and I donated for him and I’ve just been donating forever since then,” said Suelflow. “I realize how important it is and I know it helps save lives. It’s real easy to do and I recommend everybody to do it. I encourage my coworkers and my family to do it and tell them how simple it is.”
Coffee Memorial says the real prize is saving someone’s life through blood donation.
“The bottom line is, while the shirts are great and the cars is great and gift cards are great, it’s that priceless gift of the donor that’s giving of their time and themselves to save lives,” said Talley. “There are patients in the hospital that without these blood products that they’re receiving, they would not be here.”
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.