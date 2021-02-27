Split Weekend Forecast

Saturday looks quite nice with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Expect mostly sunny skies but also quite a bit of wind. SW winds 15-25 with gusts over 40mph possible. Stronger downsloping winds will be possible in the NW Panhandle. Besides the warm temps & stronger winds, relative humidity values will also be very low, single digits to teens. Fire Danger is ELEVATED so please be fire aware. Saturday night looks partly cloudy with decreasing wind & lows in the upper 20s. Much cooler weather is expected by Sunday, daytime highs in the 40s & 50s.