It’s been a warm Saturday with highs in the 60s & 70s. Besides the warm weather, it has also been quite breezy. Due to the strong winds & dry air, a few fires have broken out across the NW Panhandle. A cold front is expected to move through tonight shifting West winds to more North after midnight. Otherwise expect partly cloudy skies, decreasing winds & lows in the mid to upper 20s. Sunday looks much cooler with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Expect mostly sunny skies and much less wind.