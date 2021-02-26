WTAMU lecture to examine rise of conservatism through a literary lens

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - A lecture at West Texas A&M University will examine how World War II American literature offers insights into today’s political environment.
The lecture titled “Postwar American Fiction and the Rise of Modern Conservatism: The Meaning of Ralph Ellison’s (Near) Invisibility on the Right” is part of the university’s Distinguished Lecture Series.
Dr. Bryan M. Santin, assistant professor of English at Concordia University Irvine, will present the lecture via zoom.
“Santin offers a new, literary lens for thinking about events like the political victories of Ronald Reagan in the 1980s, events which still shape the lives of college students and community members in the 21st century,” said Dr. Ryan Brooks, WT assistant professor of English. “He is approaching these issues as a historian of culture and ideas, not as a partisan, meaning that the talk should be stimulating no matter your political persuasion.”
Santin is the author of “Postwar American Fiction and the Rise of Modern Conservatism: A Literary History, 1945-2008.”
To attend the lecture, register online.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.