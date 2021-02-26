Wildorado Boys basketball makes school history, continues historic season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A lot of games are happening tomorrow, including the Wildorado Mustangs, a team that overcame obstacles, made school history and proved why they are no longer the team to count out.
Two playoff wins, plus a trip to the regional quarterfinals was unheard of at Wildorado until now. The Mustangs secured the school’s first postseason victory and are riding a (21-7) record.
“You know we’re telling the kids embrace that underdog and go out and play like you have nothing to lose,” said Connor Copley, Wildorado boys basketball coach.
“Different environment for all of us, and we’re all excited for everyone on the team,” said Wesley Martin, Wildorado sophomore guard.
“I’ve been trying to get one of those gold balls for three years now, and we finally got it and it feels great,” said Liam Hougland, Wildorado junior guard.
The Mustangs young squad rosters one senior and three juniors, and they’ve got a tall task ahead, facing the class 1A sixth ranked Nazareth swifts for the third time this season.
“Tough team to beat because they have traditions. They’re bigger than us. Probably a little faster than us too, but I think we can do it,” said Hougland.
Wildorado’s six-foot-two freshman Swayde Cleavinger leads the team averaging 14 points and eight rebounds per game. The former team manager’s skills have grown exponentially thanks to second-year Head Coach Connor Copley.
“Now I’m playing point, wing and post, so it’s really easy to know the plays because I’m playing every position and I know who’s going to be open. We’re still trying to learn our identity, but I think we’ve found it. We play really well together. We’re very unselfish,” said Copley.
The road to playoffs has not been easy for the Mustangs. Their chemistry was shook last season when former teammate, Quinten Pond, died in an ATV accident. This season is dedicated to him, to Q.
“Q on me, Q on three, 1, 2, 3, Q!”
Wildorado and Nazreth square off on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Amarillo High School.
