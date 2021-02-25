Warmer weather ahead...

Even though we have another chilly night ahead of us with lows in the 20s the afternoon will be very nice. Westerly winds will warm us into the low to mid 60s with sunny skies and Saturday looks even warmer. Sunny skies but breezy conditions will warm us into the low 70s and the northwest panhandle may see some elevated fire conditions. Another cold front arrives for Sunday with highs near 50° and by Monday an approaching storm system may bring a chance for some rain/snow to the southern panhandle.