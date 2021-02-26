VA Health care offering walk-in clinic for COVID-19 vaccine to all ages

“It is the Amarillo VA Health Care System’s top priority in 2021 to offer a COVID-19 vaccine to any enrolled Veteran who wants one,” said Dr. Rodney Gonzalez, Amarillo VA Health Care System Director. “We now have an adequate supply of vaccine, where we can make this goal a reality. I would encourage any Veteran who has been wondering if it is his or her turn to get a vaccine, that yes, it is your turn to get this important and potentially lifesaving vaccine.”