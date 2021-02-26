VA Health care offering walk-in clinic for COVID-19 vaccine to all ages

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo VA Health Care System has opened Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations to all ages and has created a walk-in vaccination clinic tomorrow from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
To be able to do the walk-in clinic, a Veteran simply needs to be enrolled in the Amarillo VA Health Care System.
The walk-in vaccination clinic is located in the back of the main hospital, and Veterans can find it by following the COVID-19 vaccination clinic signs as they drive around towards the back of the campus.
“It is the Amarillo VA Health Care System’s top priority in 2021 to offer a COVID-19 vaccine to any enrolled Veteran who wants one,” said Dr. Rodney Gonzalez, Amarillo VA Health Care System Director. “We now have an adequate supply of vaccine, where we can make this goal a reality. I would encourage any Veteran who has been wondering if it is his or her turn to get a vaccine, that yes, it is your turn to get this important and potentially lifesaving vaccine.”
Veterans of any age who would like to schedule a future date for a COVID-19 vaccination can call (806) 355-9703, and press option 2.
