State health officials reports 8 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico

By Tamlyn Cochran | February 26, 2021 at 4:48 PM CST - Updated February 26 at 4:48 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported eight new cases of COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico counties today.

The report shows six new cases in Curry County, one in Quay County and one in Roosevelt County.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,685.

Including the newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 184,736 COVID-19 cases.

As of today, there are 226 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

141,833 people in New Mexico have recovered from the virus.

There are 7,396 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 4,902

Quay County: 419

Roosevelt County: 1,836

Union County: 237

There have been 131 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 64

Quay County: 8

Roosevelt County: 50

Union County: 9

There are 48,712 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 98

Briscoe County: 67

Carson County: 206

Castro County: 608

Childress County: 1,288

Collingsworth County: 178

Cottle County: 134

Dallam County: 942

Deaf Smith County: 2,703

Donley County: 147

Gray County: 1,714

Hall County: 293

Hansford County: 335

Hartley County: 677

Hemphill County: 473

Hutchinson County: 927

Lipscomb County: 246

Moore County: 1,872

Motley County: 34

Ochiltree County: 892

Oldham County: 94

Parmer County: 810

Potter County: 16,8353

Randall County: 16,192

Roberts County: 50

Sherman County: 104

Swisher County: 372

Wheeler County: 403

Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 49,107 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 109

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 309

Castro County: 794

Childress County: 1,246

Collingsworth County: 222

Cottle County: 178

Dallam County: 902

Deaf Smith County: 2,618

Donley County: 269

Gray County: 1,866

Hall County: 293

Hartley County: 627

Hansford County: 627

Hemphill County: 409

Hutchinson County: 1,171

Lipscomb County: 228

Motley County: 71

Moore County: 2,049

Ochiltree County: 921

Oldham County: 158

Parmer County: 1,072

Potter County: 16,120

Randall County: 15,520

Roberts County: 46

Sherman County: 106

Swisher County 649

Wheeler County: 394

There have also been 1,254 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 6

Briscoe County: 3

Carson County: 12

Castro County: 25

Childress County: 13

Collingsworth County: 8

Cottle County: 7

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 63

Donley County: 11

Gray County: 53

Hall County: 14

Hansford County: 18

Hartley County: 9

Hemphill County 2

Hockley County: 94

Hutchinson County: 60

Lipscomb County: 11

Ochiltree County: 21

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 60

Motley County: 7

Parmer County: 33

Potter County: 404

Randall County: 274

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County 11

Swisher County: 14

Wheeler County: 9

There are 4,020 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 433

Cimarron County: 153

Texas County: 3,434

There have been 3,886 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 377

Cimarron: 117

Texas County: 3,262

There have been 31 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 6

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 24

