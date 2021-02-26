Sharpened Iron Studios to open first soundstage in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Sharpened Iron Studios will show the first of five planned Hollywood-level soundstages at a February 26 ribbon-cutting in downtown Amarillo.
The event begins at 5:00 p.m. at the new studio, which is located at 1314 Polk Street, the former downtown campus of Amarillo College.
“This is just the first, earliest step in our plan to bring an enormous, purpose-built studio complex to Amarillo, Texas,” said Sean Doherty, CEO of Sharpened Iron Studios. “It will eventually be a state-of-the-art facility unlike anything else in the state. We anticipate our studios becoming a resource for filmmakers all over the United States.”
Based in Amarillo, Sharpened Iron Studios recently signed a long-term lease with Amarillo College to convert its downtown campus into a video, film and movie production hub.
Once complete, it will boast the largest soundstage in Texas, full production offices, a scoring room that can house a 100-piece orchestra, the nation’s only acoustically perfect screening room, and a virtual film stage using groundbreaking LED technology.
With Amarillo College, Sharpened Iron is also developing the Amarillo College School for Cinematic Arts, which will teach multiple disciplines related to filmmaking.
All labs and hands-on training will be conducted at the studio complex.
“Our goal is to turn Amarillo into an entertainment hub that attracts production from all over the United States, and even international production crews,” said Doherty. He says the studio is already open for business but intends for the full campus to be completed by spring 2022.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.