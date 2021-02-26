Hutchinson sheriff helps mitigate drug problem in hometown

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One Hutchinson County sheriff has implemented changes inside his department to stop drug related crimes.
Just in 2021, the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office has already made 14 drug related arrests, potentially 30 percent more than in the past according to the sheriff.
These arrests started happening shortly after that Sheriff, Blaik Kemp, was elected in January.
Kemp’s prior experience with drug interdictions could be reason narcotics clearing out drugs on the streets he was raised in.
The community of Hutchinson has been voicing their opinion about stopping drug related crimes in their area.
“The burglaries and the property crimes, the citizens are fed up with it, they’re tired of it,” said Sheriff Blaik Kemp, Hutchinson County Sheriff.
“They worry about their property, they worry about their families or maybe their elderly, or someone that might not live in a populated area,” said Judge Cindy Irwin, a Hutchinson County Judge.
Irwin says these crimes towards citizens all stem from the narcotics problem.
“We’re tired of people getting their stuff stolen, we’re tired of stolen property being sold for drugs, we’re tired of finding needles in our front yards or going to the local park and finding an open syringe that some kid can pick up, it’s ridiculous and we’re not going to put up with it anymore,” said Kemp.
Kemp says the drug problem was getting worse over the last few years and is the reason he decided to run for office.
One of the first things he implemented in office was having a deputy on duty at all times of the day, something that the department hasn’t always had.
“If they’re on 24-hour coverage, I can be in the area when the call comes in or I can just be here and jump in my car and go to where the call is,” said Kemp.
Before Kemp took office in January, there wasn’t a deputy actively patrolling the streets or in the office from three to seven in the morning.
So now, even if they aren’t witnessing a crime, they are possibly a deterrent from one starting, especially out in the county
“I think people are going to be less likely to go out to these areas and commit drug related crimes,” said Irwin.
“Out in the county, we’ve been getting hit with oil field theft, copper field theft, they know you know if I was a criminal and i knew that all the deputies went home and there were no troopers out at three o’clock in the morning, I’m going to want to do my stuff out in the county where no one’s going to be out looking around, unless somebody calls on you, which is very unlikely, you’re going to get away with it,” said Kemp.
Kemp has also dedicated one deputy to handle narcotics enforcement and will be receiving a drug dog in the near future.
