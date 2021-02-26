Great Weekend Outlook

Winds are now turning out of the southwest and you know what that means, warmer weather is on the way. After staying down in the 40s for the better part of Thursday, highs will begin to reach into the low to mid 60s across the area today with sunny skies. Saturday is looking even better, with highs reaching into the 70s, however winds might be a bit breezy at times, but overall not too bad. As we head into Sunday, cooler weather will come back to the area, along with continued chances for a rain/snow mixture late Monday. It’s still a bit too early to call what form precipitation is likely to fall in.