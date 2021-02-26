Clovis police involved in crash, hitting gas main

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A Clovis police unit responding to a call got involved in a crash at a intersection.
On Wednesday, Feb. 24, around 5:02 p.m., Police and Fire services were dispatched near East Mabry Drive for a motor vehicle accident with injuries.
A Police unit that was responding to this call became involved in the crash at the intersection of 1st and Sycamore Streets.
The crash involved a second vehicle and a gas main at the southwest corner of 1st and Sycamore Streets.
Both drivers were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The New Mexico Gas Company was asked to the scene to manage the damage to the gas main.
Person’s staying at the hotel, adjacent to the main, were contacted.
By 6:40 p.m., the gas main was secured and the Police vehicle was recovered and towed from the scene.
The crash is currently under investigation.
