Area COVID-19 report for Saturday, Feb. 27

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 727 active cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area.
The report shows 31 new cases, 62 recoveries and two deaths.
The report shows one death in Potter County and one in Randall County.
There are now 16,853 total confirmed cases in Potter County and 16,192 in Randall County.
31,640 people have recovered and 678 have died.
There are two pending tests.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 5.6%.
The city’s next update will be on Monday.
There are 48,712 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 98
Briscoe County: 67
Carson County: 206
Castro County: 608
Childress County: 1,288
Collingsworth County: 178
Cottle County: 134
Dallam County: 942
Deaf Smith County: 2,703
Donley County: 147
Gray County: 1,714
Hall County: 293
Hansford County: 335
Hartley County: 677
Hemphill County: 473
Hutchinson County: 927
Lipscomb County: 246
Moore County: 1,872
Motley County: 34
Ochiltree County: 892
Oldham County: 94
Parmer County: 810
Potter County: 16,8353
Randall County: 16,192
Roberts County: 50
Sherman County: 104
Swisher County: 372
Wheeler County: 403
Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 49,107 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 109
Briscoe County: 133
Carson County: 309
Castro County: 794
Childress County: 1,246
Collingsworth County: 222
Cottle County: 178
Dallam County: 902
Deaf Smith County: 2,618
Donley County: 269
Gray County: 1,866
Hall County: 293
Hartley County: 627
Hansford County: 627
Hemphill County: 409
Hutchinson County: 1,171
Lipscomb County: 228
Motley County: 71
Moore County: 2,049
Ochiltree County: 921
Oldham County: 158
Parmer County: 1,072
Potter County: 16,120
Randall County: 15,520
Roberts County: 46
Sherman County: 106
Swisher County 649
Wheeler County: 394
There have also been 1,254 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 6
Briscoe County: 3
Carson County: 12
Castro County: 25
Childress County: 13
Collingsworth County: 8
Cottle County: 7
Dallam County: 9
Deaf Smith County: 63
Donley County: 11
Gray County: 53
Hall County: 14
Hansford County: 18
Hartley County: 9
Hemphill County 2
Hockley County: 94
Hutchinson County: 60
Lipscomb County: 11
Ochiltree County: 21
Oldham County: 2
Moore County: 60
Motley County: 7
Parmer County: 33
Potter County: 404
Randall County: 274
Roberts County: 1
Sherman County 11
Swisher County: 14
Wheeler County: 9
There are 4,063 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 440
Cimarron County: 175
Texas County: 3,448
There have been 3,932 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 415
Cimarron: 169
Texas County: 3,348
There have been 31 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 6
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 24
There are 7,396 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 4,904
Quay County: 419
Roosevelt County: 1,836
Union County: 237
There have been 4,839 recoveries in Eastern New Mexico.
Curry County: 4,156
Quay County: 341
Roosevelt County: 1,515
Union County: 187
There have been 134 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 67
Quay County: 8
Roosevelt County: 50
Union County: 9
