Area COVID-19 report for Saturday, Feb. 27

By KFDA Digital | February 26, 2021 at 2:19 PM CST - Updated February 27 at 8:41 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 727 active cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area.

The report shows 31 new cases, 62 recoveries and two deaths.

The report shows one death in Potter County and one in Randall County.

There are now 16,853 total confirmed cases in Potter County and 16,192 in Randall County.

31,640 people have recovered and 678 have died.

There are two pending tests.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 5.6%.

The city’s next update will be on Monday.

There are 48,712 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 98

Briscoe County: 67

Carson County: 206

Castro County: 608

Childress County: 1,288

Collingsworth County: 178

Cottle County: 134

Dallam County: 942

Deaf Smith County: 2,703

Donley County: 147

Gray County: 1,714

Hall County: 293

Hansford County: 335

Hartley County: 677

Hemphill County: 473

Hutchinson County: 927

Lipscomb County: 246

Moore County: 1,872

Motley County: 34

Ochiltree County: 892

Oldham County: 94

Parmer County: 810

Potter County: 16,8353

Randall County: 16,192

Roberts County: 50

Sherman County: 104

Swisher County: 372

Wheeler County: 403

Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 49,107 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 109

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 309

Castro County: 794

Childress County: 1,246

Collingsworth County: 222

Cottle County: 178

Dallam County: 902

Deaf Smith County: 2,618

Donley County: 269

Gray County: 1,866

Hall County: 293

Hartley County: 627

Hansford County: 627

Hemphill County: 409

Hutchinson County: 1,171

Lipscomb County: 228

Motley County: 71

Moore County: 2,049

Ochiltree County: 921

Oldham County: 158

Parmer County: 1,072

Potter County: 16,120

Randall County: 15,520

Roberts County: 46

Sherman County: 106

Swisher County 649

Wheeler County: 394

There have also been 1,254 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 6

Briscoe County: 3

Carson County: 12

Castro County: 25

Childress County: 13

Collingsworth County: 8

Cottle County: 7

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 63

Donley County: 11

Gray County: 53

Hall County: 14

Hansford County: 18

Hartley County: 9

Hemphill County 2

Hockley County: 94

Hutchinson County: 60

Lipscomb County: 11

Ochiltree County: 21

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 60

Motley County: 7

Parmer County: 33

Potter County: 404

Randall County: 274

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County 11

Swisher County: 14

Wheeler County: 9

There are 4,063 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 440

Cimarron County: 175

Texas County: 3,448

There have been 3,932 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 415

Cimarron: 169

Texas County: 3,348

There have been 31 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 6

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 24

There are 7,396 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 4,904

Quay County: 419

Roosevelt County: 1,836

Union County: 237

There have been 4,839 recoveries in Eastern New Mexico.

Curry County: 4,156

Quay County: 341

Roosevelt County: 1,515

Union County: 187

There have been 134 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 67

Quay County: 8

Roosevelt County: 50

Union County: 9

