Amarillo City staff crafts permit ordinance to regulate breeders of dogs and cats

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City staff continue to craft an ordinance that is meant to bring order to the ongoing glut of stray and abandoned animals.
The new Director of Animal Management and Welfare told city council members on Tuesday Feb. 23, about a proposal that could change at least one aspect of that.
Director Victoria Medley said the city would issue permits to qualifying people who transfer ownership of more than one litter of cats or dogs each year.
That permit would cost $100 a year.
Breeders must prove they haven’t surrendered animals to the city in the last two years and not have more than three violations of city ordinances.
Other provisions include revoking permits for disturbances, not maintaining sanitary conditions, bites or scratches or failure to maintain up-to-date information with the city on their location.
Breeders would be required to identify their location, facility design and vaccination status.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.