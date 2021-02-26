Amarillo allergists predict worst allergy season in decades

“When the weather is cold they become dormant and then once the weather warms up they will immediately start pollinating,” explained Dr. Constantine Saadeh, allergist immunologist for Allergy A.R.T.S. “We had late cold weather and it killed the tree pollens, so there’s a delay in the tree pollen to come out. So it’s coming out at the same time as the grass and that’s one of the reasons we expect this to be coming worse than usual.”