AISD encourages parents to enroll kids in pre-K and kindergarten despite nearing the end of school year

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Although this school year is more than half over, Amarillo ISD is encouraging parents to enroll their kids in pre-K and kindergarten programs.
Throughout the 2020-2021 school year, AISD has seen lower enrollment numbers in their pre-K and kindergarten programs.
Gabriela Rivera, curriculum specialist at AISD, says this is not only a result of the pandemic but also the fact that many parents think early education is not necessary.
However, despite what most people think, enrolling children in pre-K and kindergarten is a critical part of a child’s early development.
“A lot of people think that they’re gonna sit there and just work on their little worksheet but, it’s also about socializing. It’s about working with others, communicating, they practice their language,” assured Rivera.
As of now, there are only 13 weeks left in the school year, which Rivera says is just enough time for parents and students to give early education a try.
”If you think about it, we only have maybe 13/14 weeks left. This is like a great opportunity to bring your child and let them try it. You know, enroll them, we’ll get them, we’ll get them in class, we’ll get them a little taste of what school’s like. Come out and try it and you’ll see your child will love it,” said Rivera.
For this reason, AISD will be having an open house for families with four or five-years-old who are not yet enrolled in school.
Families who attend will go on a scavenger hunt, explore the school, meet teachers, and at the end, kids will receive free books.
“We want you to know that when you’re ready, AISD’s doors are open,” said Rivera. “If you decide that you know, hey, you go to this Saturday and you take your son or your daughter and they absolutely love it, we can take you tomorrow, we can take you Monday.”
If your family is interested in enrolling your child in pre-K or kindergarten, you can attend AISD’s event at one of eight schools this Saturday, February 27 at 10:00 a.m.
School’s participating include:
- Coronado Elementary
- Eastridge Elementary
- Forest Hill Elementary
- Humphrey’s Highland Elementary
- Sanborn Elementary
- San Jacinto Elementary
- South Lawn Elementary
- Sleepy Hollow Elementary (kindergarten program only)
