USDA invests $42.3 million for rural residents health care and educational opportunities

TEMPLE, Texas (KFDA) - The United States Department of Agricultural announced it’s investment of $42.3 million to help rural residents to gain access to health care and educational opportunities.
Rural areas are seeing higher infection and death rates related to COVID-19 due to several factors, including a much higher percentage of underlying conditions, difficulty accessing medical care, and lack of health insurance.
The $42.3 million in awards includes $24 million provided through the CARES Act.
In total, these investments will benefit 5 million rural residents.
“The coronavirus pandemic is a national emergency that requires an historic federal response. These investments by the Biden Administration will help millions of people living in rural places access health care and education opportunities that could change and save lives,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “USDA is helping rural America build back better using technology as a cornerstone to create more equitable communities. With health care and education increasingly moving to online platforms, the time is now to make historic investments in rural America to improve quality of life for decades to come.”
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.