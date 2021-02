It was definitely a much cooler day with temps in the 40s but at least we had lighter winds. This also means we will see a much cooler morning for Thursday as we will be down into the low to mid 20s. A reinforcing shot of cool air will come in for Thursday keeping our highs very close to 40° and the winds will be out of the east at 10-15 mph. Friday and Saturday will be much warmer with highs back into the 60s without the winds getting out of hand.