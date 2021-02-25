Ties with Saudis at stake as US releases findings on killing

Biden pledged as a candidate to make Saudi Arabia “a pariah” over the killing. The prince’s critics, including a rights group founded by the slain journalist, want him to make good on that pledge with sanctions or other tough actions targeting and isolating the prince. They fear Biden will go with condemnation instead, eschewing a lasting standoff with the likely future ruler of an important, but often difficult, U.S. strategic ally, valued both for its oil reserves and its status as a counterbalance to Iran in the Middle East.