‘Rocks of the Ages’ exhibit at PPHM to feature geologic history of the Panhandle-Plains region

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum will feature over 200 rocks, minerals and gems highlighting the dynamic history of the Panhandle-Plains region in their new exhibit titled “Rocks of the Ages”.
According to the museum, the exhibition will feature items that illustrate the “powerful forces that have sculpted our landscape, and the very materials that make life possible.”
Veronica Arias, museum curator, said the exhibit should “demystify” rocks and minerals for those that know little about them.
“I want people to see them as the beautiful natural works of art that they are, and also come away with a better understanding of the powerful forces that created them and their importance to our lives,” said Arias.
The exhibit opens on February 27th and will be on display through the fall of this year.
