Randall and Potter County inmates receive COVID-19 tests as needed

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall and Potter County jails are taking slightly different approaches to preventing COVID-19 outbreaks within their facilities.
Originally, Potter County employees were offered to take COVID rapid tests that were donated to them, but not many were taking advantage of it. So, officials decided to send the tests to the jail before they expire.
“It’s not a bad thing, it just means that we have people who are following the rules, and if they don’t feel good, they’re not coming to work,” said Sheriff Brian Thomas, Potter County Sheriff’s Office.
Potter County tests all new inmates with a COVID-19 rapid test with results in 15 minutes, so they know whether they have to quarantine the inmate or can place the inmate where needed if tested negative.
“This just allows us to be able to move them quicker and put them into general population. We’ll still try to do the quarantine; we may do it less than the ten days now since we have the tests, but if they’re not showing any symptoms or signs, we can test them again, make sure they’re all good and we’ll put them in the general population,” said Sheriff Thomas.
Potter County is still offering the tests to their employees. All they have to do is stop by the jail to take a test.
Randall County only tests inmates who show signs or symptoms of COVID-19.
“We are not doing the rapid tests and so it’s a normal COVID test that we receive and we send out to a lab and we get the results in two to three days,” said Matt Stockstill, Captain of the jail division and jail administrator for Randall County.
All new inmates require a physical examination, 14-day quarantine and then another physical before placed in the general population.
“We have 24 hour medical here and we have people that are qualified to administer the test, and so we use a lab service that’s off site and our employees will test the inmates and then send that out to a laboratory,” said Captain Stockstill.
Randall county books around 10,000 inmates per year and the jail administrator says he believes that they’ve probably only have had to test around 30 people or less.
“Our employees are the key to all of this. Our employees have been fantastic through this entire pandemic, they’ve done their part to stay healthy and by doing so, it keeps our inmate population healthy as well,” said Captain Stockstill.
Randall County medical insurance covers the expense of any COVID-19 test a Randall County employee takes.
There’s still no word if Potter or Randall County inmates will be receiving the vaccine anytime soon.
