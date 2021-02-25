Officials: Man wanted for 2 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted on two counts of assault.
Officials said 17-year-old Jacob Ray Wayne Kimball is wanted on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
He is described as six-feet-two-inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown eyes and hair.
Those with information on his location are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
If your tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.
