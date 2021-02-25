Officials: Man wanted for 2 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Officials: Man wanted for 2 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Jacob Ray Wayne Kimball (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Bailie Myers | February 25, 2021 at 8:16 AM CST - Updated February 25 at 8:16 AM

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted on two counts of assault.

Officials said 17-year-old Jacob Ray Wayne Kimball is wanted on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He is described as six-feet-two-inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown eyes and hair.

Those with information on his location are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Fugitive of the Week - Jacob Kimball Amarillo Crime Stoppers "Fugitive of the Week" is Jacob...

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Thursday, February 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.