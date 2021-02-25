N.M. Supreme Court upholds Clovis man’s convictions for murder and rape

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - Today, the New Mexico Supreme Court upheld a Clovis man’s convictions for first-degree murder and raping the victim after death.
According to a news release, the Court unanimously concluded that the murder victim does not need to be alive at the time of a rape for a conviction under the law against criminal sexual penetration.
In his appeal, Martinez said that New Mexico law required a rape victim to be alive at the time of the crime for the criminal statute to apply. However, the Court disagreed.
This is the first time the state’s highest court has addressed this legal issue.
“It is critical to articulate that the CSP statute § 30-9-11, extends protections to victims who are unable to express consent. We therefore determine that it would be contrary to the spirit of the statute to exclude victims who were unable to consent or resist solely because the perpetrator ‘rendered the victim permanently unconscious’ by killing the victim,” the Court concluded in an opinion written by Justice David K. Thomson.
The Court compared this situation to when a victim is unconscious through violent means or incapacitated from drugs or alcohol.
Martinez also argued that his schizophrenia prevented him from forming the “deliberate intent” to commit the killing, which is necessary for first-degree murder. However, the Court determined there was enough evidence for the jury to find him guilty.
Martinez is serving a life sentence for the 2017 killing, and he is required to serve at least 30 years before becoming eligible for parole.
