4 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Deaf Smith County

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials in Hereford reported four new cases of COVID-19 in Deaf Smith County this morning.
The report includes no new recoveries or deaths.
At this time, the county is reporting 22 active cases of the virus.
There are 48,637 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 98
Briscoe County: 67
Carson County: 206
Castro County: 608
Childress County: 1,288
Collingsworth County: 178
Cottle County: 134
Dallam County: 942
Deaf Smith County: 2,703
Donley County: 147
Gray County: 1,712
Hall County: 293
Hansford County: 335
Hartley County: 677
Hemphill County: 473
Hutchinson County: 927
Lipscomb County: 246
Moore County: 1,872
Motley County: 34
Ochiltree County: 892
Oldham County: 94
Parmer County: 810
Potter County: 16,813
Randall County: 16,159
Roberts County: 50
Sherman County: 104
Swisher County: 372
Wheeler County: 403
Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 48,949 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 109
Briscoe County: 133
Carson County: 309
Castro County: 794
Childress County: 1,246
Collingsworth County: 222
Cottle County: 178
Dallam County: 902
Deaf Smith County: 2,618
Donley County: 269
Gray County: 1,850
Hall County: 293
Hartley County: 627
Hansford County: 627
Hemphill County: 409
Hutchinson County: 1,171
Lipscomb County: 228
Motley County: 71
Moore County: 2,049
Ochiltree County: 921
Oldham County: 158
Parmer County: 1,072
Potter County: 16,047
Randall County: 15,451
Roberts County: 46
Sherman County: 106
Swisher County 649
Wheeler County: 394
There have also been 1,246 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 6
Briscoe County: 3
Carson County: 12
Castro County: 25
Childress County: 13
Collingsworth County: 8
Cottle County: 7
Dallam County: 9
Deaf Smith County: 63
Donley County: 11
Gray County: 50
Hall County: 14
Hansford County: 18
Hartley County: 9
Hemphill County 2
Hockley County: 94
Hutchinson County: 60
Lipscomb County: 11
Ochiltree County: 21
Oldham County: 2
Moore County: 60
Motley County: 7
Parmer County: 33
Potter County: 402
Randall County: 271
Roberts County: 1
Sherman County 11
Swisher County: 14
Wheeler County: 9
There are 4,020 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 433
Cimarron County: 153
Texas County: 3,434
There have been 3,886 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 377
Cimarron: 117
Texas County: 3,262
There have been 31 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 6
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 24
There are 7,388 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 4,898
Quay County: 418
Roosevelt County: 1,835
Union County: 237
There have been 131 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 64
Quay County: 8
Roosevelt County: 50
Union County: 9
