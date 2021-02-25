Local retailers work to promote ‘impulse buying’ online

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With online shopping on the rise since the pandemic began in March, small businesses are changing their marketing strategies to reach more customers.
Shop owners are focusing on encouraging customers to “impulse buy” without being in the store.
“A lot of [businesses] really count on that extra purchase or two per consumer when they’re in the store,” said Austin Sharp, the vice president of Mays Inc., the company that runs Wolflin Square. “How do we get consumers to think that way even if they’re not in the store? If you’re counting on an extra $20 to $30 per customers from that impulse buy, that’s lost revenue they’re going to have to make up for.”
Wolflin Square recently began offering free social media marketing classes to all tenants.
Sharp says social media posts, specifically live tours of the store and its products, have been effective and essential in encouraging impulse retail buying.
“For a lot of these retailers now, they don’t have a choice,” explained Sharp. “This was a trend that was evolving before the pandemic, but essentially it thrown gasoline on the fire. I suspect the majority, if not all of these retailers that have adapted last year, this is a new focus for their business.”
Riley Blue Boutique has seen success through social media advertising.
The boutique posts outfits nearly every day on Facebook and Instagram, letting customers know they can ship or deliver the items as well.
“The pictures seem to be working. People tap on them and enlarge them so they can see the shoes and see the belt. It seems to be our forte,” said Vicki Shankle, owner of Riley Blue. “Several times a week we take things to people. Those platforms have really helped us keep our business going and we’ve been profitable because of that.”
Marketing experts say this type of advertising will decrease a company’s marketing budget while simultaneously increasing their profits.
“Highly targeted online advertising is almost always going to be cheaper than a shotgun approach through print media,” said Dr. Nick Gerlich, Hamilton professor of marketing. “Because in print media, you’re paying for all of the people you don’t care about. If you are using Instagram or Facebook...you can target very specifically down through various levels of demographics, zip codes, ect. and have a much better chance of reaching your target audience.”
Riley Blue has seen this in recent months, saying they put less than 3% of their budget into marketing thanks to social media advertising, and it has helped them expand their audience beyond the Texas Panhandle.
“I learned how to boost the post on Facebook and promote the post on Instagram,” said Shankle. “You can chose where your post goes, and that costs a little bit, but not very much. It’s a very easy way to advertise outside of your local area, and that’s partly why we’re getting people to want us to ship to them.”
Local grocers are facing the same issue.
United Supermarkets uses social media to push people to their website and require customers to be members in order to make a purchase.
Here, they can collect data and target a customer’s individual preferences.
“It’s all data driven,” said Chris Farr, director of eCommerce for United Supermarkets. “There’s so much data behind it...of clicks, click through rate, conversion rate. We have a pretty good data platform that we use. We have had to hire some more data analysts for our marketing department. Because if we have all the data, that’s great, but we’ve got to have someone how can digest it and turn it into something that’s meaningful to us and that we can be able to act on.”
Once data is collected, United encourages impulse buying by putting items frequently purchased by the customer on the first web page.
“We’re getting pretty creative where if you search ice cream maybe were going to suggest ice cream cones, or Heresy’s syrup,” explained Farr. “So some of those things you see in store we’re able to duplicate in search results. Another thing we see is most guests don’t get past the first page of search results, or even those first two rows.”
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.