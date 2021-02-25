Local retailers work to promote ‘impulse buying’ online

“It’s all data driven,” said Chris Farr, director of eCommerce for United Supermarkets. “There’s so much data behind it...of clicks, click through rate, conversion rate. We have a pretty good data platform that we use. We have had to hire some more data analysts for our marketing department. Because if we have all the data, that’s great, but we’ve got to have someone how can digest it and turn it into something that’s meaningful to us and that we can be able to act on.”