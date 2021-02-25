DPS identifies person hit by car, killed on U.S. 287

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Texas DPS has identified the person hit by a car and killed on U.S. 287 Wednesday morning.
Officials say the person has been identified as 40-year-old Erik Myers of Kissimmee, Florida.
A van was driving north on the highway around 5:50 a.m. when officials say Myers was walking in the northbound lane.
The driver did not see him and struck him with the van.
Myers was pronounced dead on the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
