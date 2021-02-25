Cooler, but Warmth on the Way

Thanks to cooler air already in place paired with cloud cover that will hinder warming, our Thursday is looking to be a cooler one, with highs down in the low 40s all day. Thankfully winds won’t be as bad as they could be, out of the east at 10-15 mph at their worst. The good news is however, winds will turn out of the southwest tomorrow and allow our temperatures to warm into the 60s and maybe even 70s just in time for the weekend with lots of sunshine!