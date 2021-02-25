City of Amarillo shares why water supply remained running through winter storm

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo’s water supply remained constant through the cold temperatures due to Water Distribution and Wastewater Collection departments.
According to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, last week’s extreme temperatures forced more than 1,200 water systems throughout Texas to issue boil water notices.
The City of Amarillo’s water system remained operational and has been able to avoid any catastrophic failures because:
- COA staff repaired 67 water main breaks. Most customers had water service returned within 12 hours of the initial call.
- COA staff responded to 170 frozen meter calls, replacing 128 frozen meters with new meters.
- COA staff assisted with 234 emergency cutoffs due to customers having frozen pipes.
- COA employees worked more than 950 hours of overtime to provide water service in a safe and timely manner.
“While numerous water systems in the state experienced catastrophic failures which resulted in the loss of service or boil water notices, city staff went above and beyond to ensure the availability and safety of our water supply,” said COA Assistant City Manager Floyd Hartman. “The top priority, no matter the weather, is to provide a safe and quality water supply.”
