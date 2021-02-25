CDC launches website to help find nearby COVID-19 vaccine providers

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a new search tool for COVID-19 vaccines.
The general public can go on vaccinefinder.org to find approved providers near them.
You enter your ZIP code and search radius, and a list of nearby pharmacies and health centers will pop up.
The tool details whether a location has doses in stock.
You can also search for a manufacturer, if you’re looking specifically for a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.
But the website is not fully comprehensive. Many mass-vaccination sites are not on there.
The CDC made the online tool with Boston Children’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School and Castlight Health.
