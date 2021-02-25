3 arrested after shootout with detectives in Portales

PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - Officials said three people were arrested after a shooting involving detectives from the Portales Police Department last night.
Police were sent at 7:37 p.m. to follow up on a reported shooting. The investigation led detectives to a home in Alta Tera later that night.
Detectives attempted to gain access to the home by knocking on the door, and the occupants verbally threatened the officers.
While detectives awaited backup, shots were fired from within the home.
A man exited the home and fired multiple shots at a detective with a long gun.
The detective returned fire and the man went back in to the home.
Officials said the subject later called dispatch and exited the home without further incident.
A search warrant was executed and two long guns were recovered.
No one was injured in the shooting, and police said the investigation is ongoing.
Police arrested 21-year-old Jordan Lee Venegas and 19-year-old Manuel Venegas.
A 17-year-old was also arrested.
