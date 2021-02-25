Amarillo’s Public Library Southwest Branch now certified sensory inclusive

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Public Library has partnered with KultureCity to make the Southwest Branch Library and the programs and events hosted at that location sensory inclusive.
This will allow a positive experience for those with a sensory issues.
The certification process entailed the staff at the Southwest Branch being trained by leading medical professionals on how to recognize those patrons with sensory needs and how to handle a sensory overload situation.
Sensory bags, equipped with noise canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards and weighted lap pads will also be available to patrons who may feel overwhelmed by the environment.
Sensory sensitivities or challenges with sensory regulation are often experienced by individuals with autism, dementia, PTSD and other similar conditions.
With Southwest Branch Library new certification they are now better prepared to assist guests with sensory sensitivities in having the most comfortable and accommodating experience possible.
Families can download the free KultureCity App where one can view what sensory features that are available and where they can access them.
The App is the Social Story, which will provide a preview of what to expect when visiting the Southwest Branch.
