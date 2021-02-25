Amarillo Sod Poodles introduces new Manager for 2021 season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles has announced that two-time Minor League Manager of the year will be leading Amarillo on the field for the 2021 season.
36-year-old Shawn Roof will become the second Manager in Sod Poodles franchise history and will be accompanied by pitching coach and former Cy Young winner Doug Drabek, hitting coach, Travis Denker, coach Carlos Mesa, athletic trainer Joe Rosauer, and strength & conditioning coach Derek Clovis.
Roof, returns for his fourth season in the D-backs organization as team manager and first season managing at the Double-A level.
The 2021 season will be Roof’s seventh overall season as a coach in professional baseball.
“I am extremely honored and excited to have the opportunity to manage the Amarillo Sod Poodles this summer,” said Roof. “From everything we have heard and seen, Amarillo is a tremendous city, the community is extremely welcoming and supportive, the facilities are second to none, and the Sod Poodles organization has a wonderful, first-class staff. To top it off, the Amarillo community has some of the BEST fans in all of Minor League baseball! I know the fans are thirsty for some baseball and we can’t wait to get started!”
