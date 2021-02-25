Amarillo hardware stores working to keep plumbing supplies in stock

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Jorge Luna went into Pride Home Center this morning looking for pipe adapters.
During last week’s storm two of his shower pipes busted, so now he’s buying the items to repair it.
Luna, is just one of many Amarillo residents who have been working hard to fix storm damage, and since last week, hardware stores have seen the demand for plumbing supplies doubled.
“A lot of our business in the last few days has been plumbing,” said Brandon Perry, manager at Pride Home Center.
“Basically, anything that contained water, became iced and they’re trying to fix it,” said Trenton Maples, operations manager at Ace Hardware.
While many of the customers are trying to repair damage in their own homes, store owners say many others are looking to send those supplies to other parts of the state.
“People coming in here, in Amarillo buying stuff for their families in Houston, in San Antonio ‘Cause they couldn’t get the product out there,” said Maples.
The stores have also noticed plumbers coming in more frequently and buying in bulk.
“We’ve seen an increase of how many times a day they are in the store,” said Perry.
With the increase in demand these stores are working hard to keep shelves stocked.
“We have another truck coming in tomorrow,” said Maples. “Part of it is, you know, the warehouses that we get stuff from are out too, because a lot of them are down south and they shut down for the storm and you know, everybody is playing catch up.”
Pride Home Center says they have been fortunate enough to get several shipments in the last few days.
However, certain plumbing supplies remain low.
“We still got parts and pieces and we got more on the way,” said Perry.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.