Workforce Solution Panhandle is moving to new location

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Workforce Solutions Panhandle public system in the 26-County Texas Panhandle region announced that it will be relocating from its Amarillo office to a larger location.
The new facility will support the workforce center’s anticipated future growth and provide greater capacity for service delivery.
The move is expected to be completed by March 1.
Due to the transition, Workforce Solutions Panhandle offices, including the Hereford and Borger locations, will be closed Friday, February 26.
The new office address for Workforce Solutions Panhandle will be:
3120 Eddy Street, Amarillo.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.