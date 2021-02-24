WATCH LIVE: Gov. Abbott statewide address on recent power outages Feb. 24 at 6 p.m.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Gov. Greg Abbott will deliver a televised statewide address on the recent power outages experienced across Texas and the state’s ongoing recovery response to the winter storm.
This statewide address comes after four members of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the entity that manages and operates the electricity grid that covers much of Texas, announced they were resigning.
The statewide address is expected to begin at 6 p.m.
KCBD will livestream the address on the KCBD news app and on the KCBD Facebook page.
