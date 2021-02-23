Tracking a cold front...

We have a nice night with the winds dying down and temps near freezing as we work towards our Wednesday along with a much cooler afternoon on tap. Highs will climb into the low 50s but with NE winds of 10-15 mph. There is a small chance for some light snow in the far NW corner of our area but any snow should amount to less than an inch. Thursday will be even cooler with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. 60s return to the panhandles for Friday and Saturday ahead of another cold front on Sunday.