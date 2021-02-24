Quay County student awarded grand prize for national 811 video project on safe digging

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - A Quay County student was one of the Grand Prize Winners of the national annual video contest “Know What’s Below — Call 811 Before You Dig,” which promotes calling 811 to locate utility lines before any digging projects.
Saisravya Bandla from Quay County was tied with a student from Pennsylvania for the Grand Prize.
The contest was created in partnership by the US Department of Transportation Pipeline and Hazardous Material Safety Administration, and the National Energy Foundation.
Bandla’s winning video can be viewed here.
All contest winners receive technology equipment, including laptops or iPads, to support their continued education.
