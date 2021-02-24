Overtime thriller highlights Boys Area playoffs, scores available

VIDEO: Larissa Liska Sports at 10, Boys Area Basketball
By Larissa Liska | February 23, 2021 at 10:20 PM CST - Updated February 23 at 10:41 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The time for the Area playoffs for High School Boys Basketball is already here.

Here are the result of the scores we got tonight for UIL Area Boys Basketball:

  • Class 5A:
  1. Randall-El Paso Ysleta (56-59)
  • Class 4A:
  1. El Paso Riverside-Hereford (43-62)
  • Class 3A:
  1. Childress-Littlefield (34-29)
  2. Bushland-Dimmitt (61-62)
  • Class 2A:
  1. Claredon-Farwell (58-49)
  2. New Deal-Wheeler (58-65)
  3. Panhandle-Ralls (84-56)
  • Class 1A:
  1. Springlake Earth-Groom (71-43)
  2. Booker-Wildorado (33-41)
  3. Paducah-Sands (55-35)

