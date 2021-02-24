Overtime thriller highlights Boys Area playoffs, scores available

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The time for the Area playoffs for High School Boys Basketball is already here.
Here are the result of the scores we got tonight for UIL Area Boys Basketball:
- Class 5A:
- Randall-El Paso Ysleta (56-59)
- Class 4A:
- El Paso Riverside-Hereford (43-62)
- Class 3A:
- Childress-Littlefield (34-29)
- Bushland-Dimmitt (61-62)
- Class 2A:
- Claredon-Farwell (58-49)
- New Deal-Wheeler (58-65)
- Panhandle-Ralls (84-56)
- Class 1A:
- Springlake Earth-Groom (71-43)
- Booker-Wildorado (33-41)
- Paducah-Sands (55-35)
