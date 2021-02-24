NWTH staff holds ceremony for couple hours before woman dies of COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Staff at Northwest Texas Hospital organized a touching moment for a couple facing separation due to COVID-19 last week.
The couple planned to wed this spring, but terminal illness due to COVID-19 caused their plans to change.
At the request of the couple, staff in the Intensive Care Unit organized a special ceremony.
“At the couple’s request...our ICU staff as well as one of our hospital chaplains, Scott, organized and held a ceremony of unity for this couple,” said Dr. Brian Weis, chief medical officer with NWTH.
Hours after the ceremony, Dr. Weis said the woman “succumbed to the virus.”
He described the “touching and sincere efforts” of staff to maintain compassion and human touch during what has otherwise been a “very dark year for many people.”
“(It’s) just another example of a bright spot of humanity in what has otherwise been a very dark year for many people,” said Dr. Weis. “I continue to be hopeful that things are changing and changing for good.”
As of yesterday, the City of Amarillo reported 857 active cases of the virus.
The hospitalization rate continues to plummet as doctors believe masking efforts, vaccinations and immunity due to previous exposure continues to increase.
“I don’t remember the last time we were under 1,000 cases,” said Casie Stoughton, Amarillo Public Health director. “I’m really glad about that number.”
