New Mexico and Air Force baseball games at HODGETOWN is canceled

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Sod Poodles organization have released a statement today regarding the cancellation of the games that were scheduled at HODGETOWN this weekend between the University of New Mexico and Air Force.
The University of New Mexico Athletics Department has informed the Amarillo Sod Poodles organization that they have canceled their three-game series against Air Force baseball which was previously scheduled for February 27 and 28.
The University of New Mexico Athletics Department received clearance for the State of New Mexico to play their home games in Albuquerque.
For anyone who purchased tickets for either or both days this weekend, they will be automatically refunded.
For questions, please email tickets@sodpoodles.com or call (806) 803-9547.
