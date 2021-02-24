New Mexico and Air Force baseball games at HODGETOWN is canceled

We are very happy to hear that the State of New Mexico has opened up for the University of New Mexico to host their home games in-state. We apologize for the inconvenience and are disappointed that our local baseball fans in Amarillo and the surrounding areas will not see the first baseball games of the new year at HODGETOWN this weekend. We look forward to hosting our first baseball games of the new year with the annual Randy Keller High School Baseball Tournament from March 11-13!

Sod Poodles News Release