New Mexico and Air Force baseball games at HODGETOWN is canceled
By Tamlyn Cochran | February 24, 2021 at 3:30 PM CST - Updated February 24 at 3:32 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Sod Poodles organization have released a statement today regarding the cancellation of the games that were scheduled at HODGETOWN this weekend between the University of New Mexico and Air Force.

The University of New Mexico Athletics Department has informed the Amarillo Sod Poodles organization that they have canceled their three-game series against Air Force baseball which was previously scheduled for February 27 and 28.

The University of New Mexico Athletics Department received clearance for the State of New Mexico to play their home games in Albuquerque.

We are very happy to hear that the State of New Mexico has opened up for the University of New Mexico to host their home games in-state. We apologize for the inconvenience and are disappointed that our local baseball fans in Amarillo and the surrounding areas will not see the first baseball games of the new year at HODGETOWN this weekend. We look forward to hosting our first baseball games of the new year with the annual Randy Keller High School Baseball Tournament from March 11-13!
Sod Poodles News Release

For anyone who purchased tickets for either or both days this weekend, they will be automatically refunded.

For questions, please email tickets@sodpoodles.com or call (806) 803-9547.

2-24-21 New Mexico, Air Force Baseball Games Canceled by NewsChannel 10 on Scribd

