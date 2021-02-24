New in Amarillo: Three diverse food trucks offer creative dishes on the go

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Food truck fans are in for a treat, with three new and unique options to check out in Amarillo.
Hibachi Kingdom, Cocina on the Go, and Dirty Uncle Monty’s are offering three creative menus for those looking to try something different.
Hibachi Kingdom
Hibachi Kingdom opened as the first Japanese food truck in the Texas Panhandle.
A hibachi grill on wheels, the family owned and operated food truck offers classic chicken, steak and shrimp hibachi favorites with a garlic twist.
All food is made to order by a chef that has practiced Japanese cooking for over 30 years.
“My dad has been cooking this kind of food since he was my age, over 30 years now, so you can really trust that your food is in good hands,” said Yahir Muñoz, son of Hibachi Kingdom’s chef. “He experiences with garlic and butter. You can definitely taste the difference. It has become a custom for him, a tradition, ever since he was younger.”
Hibachi Kingdom offers other Japanese classics such as edamame, and all dishes come in large portions.
The entire family works together on the truck to make their father’s dream come true, preparing each dish with special attention.
“My dad and all of us we all put time and effort into each plate,” explained Muñoz. “We’ve figure out who does what, when to do it, we all get along perfectly. We’re a happy family, thankfully. We can really see all the blessings that have come to us.”
The food truck is found on the corner of 10th St. and Buchanan Monday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. each night.
Hibachi Kingdom opened downtown because they wanted to offer more lunch spots to businessmen and women.
They believe the truck offers a quick and convenient to-go lunch option for those working downtown.
Cocina on the Go
The bright yellow food truck is typically found outside Pondeseta Brewing Co., serving their famous asada fries, along with vegan and vegetarian options, such as a their cheese spinach and mushroom quesadilla.
“It’s important for us to have a few extra healthy options,” explained Anna Lisa Ramos, owner of Cocina on the Go. “We also have vegan tacos, we add spinach, mushrooms, we have sweet potatoes to that, zucchini squash. They’re so good you don’t even miss the meat.”
The owner chose the location to bring Latin culture more accessible to different areas of town.
“I’m very proud of my culture and that’s one of the reasons I wanted it to be named Cocina on the Go, not just kitchen,” explained Ramos. “I wanted people to see the ‘cocina’ and know that it’s a Hispanic woman. I just wanted to share our Latin flavors to the south, southwest side of town. Make it more accessible and more convenient.”
Ramos opened Cocina on the Go after her catering business, Freshbox of Amarillo saw a decline in activity due to the pandemic.
She says this, as well as a previous cafe she owned and closed in the past, all led her to the food truck industry.
Ramos has done it all as a single mother hoping to inspire her kids.
“It might have been failure to some people but I think it was construction, something to help me grow,” said Ramos. “I’ve grown a lot. I’ve learned a lot. I was very limited in what I could do. I had to put my kids first, and I wanted to, and now they’re able to help and I think its really good for them.”
Ramos was recently awarded the $5,000 Ford Driving Dreams Award.
She was one out of 75 Hispanic women to win the award and she plans to use the money to open a second food truck.
Dirty Uncle Monty’s
Located in a 1971 custom built air stream, Dirty Uncle Monty’s prides themselves on offering authentic southern food with a healthy twist.
“We offer food that’s about 95% organic, totally GMO free, we really mark ourselves as clean southern cooking,” explained chef and co-owner, Chris Kizer. “Minimal fats, minimal butters, but still the same great flavor you’d expect from southern food.”
The food truck is owned and operated by trained chefs.
Despite being a kitchen on wheels, Dirty Uncle Monty’s ensures every customers has a high-class dining experience.
“We are a fine dining restaurant on wheels,” explained co-owner Meaghan Kizer. “So you order and you don’t worry about the rest. Our servers take it to you, we check on you, we clear your play when we have time. You’re getting the full experience of fine dining.”
“And the price point is still (more) affordable than going to most fine dining restaurant were you’re paying $50 to $60 for dinner,” finished Chris Kizer.
The rotating menu currently features crab cakes, cauliflower tacos, charcuterie boards and a Texas hot chicken sandwich, and all food is cooked to order.
The owners chose to cook in an authentic air stream vehicle due to a nostalgic love for cars and so those driving by can’t miss them.
“I was that kid holding the flashlight learning from what my grandpa was teaching me,” explained Chris Kizer. “So I always had a love for cars and old campers. We coupled the love for cars and campers and food and made it one awesome food truck. Even driving down the road, people always see an air stream...we want to have that awe factor.”
You can find the Dirty Uncle Monty’s air stream outside of Pondeseta Brewing Co. on Friday and Saturday.
They also offer a special brunch menu on Sunday.
