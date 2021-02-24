Mostly Dry Forecast Ahead

Now that this morning’s cold front has rolled through, expect daytime temperatures to be roughly 20 degrees cooler than they were for Tuesday, however winds won’t be near as gusty as they were. For today, expect a daytime high of 54 degrees, sunny skies and winds out of the north east at 10-15 mph. Looking ahead, temperatures will cool further for Thursday as overnight cloud cover will hinder daytime warming, but the sun, and 60 degree highs will be back just in time for the weekend. Looking to Monday, we’re keeping a close eye on a system that could bring a rain/snow mixture, but it all hinges on the track the system takes, so we’ll keep an eye on it.