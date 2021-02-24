3 found dead after crews battle house fire in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis Fire Department have confirmed three dead after a Tuesday morning house fire in Clovis, according to The Eastern New Mexico News.
Around 4:04 a.m. Clovis Fire Department was reported about a fire near S. Wheaton on Tuesday. The fire was knocked down in about 45 minutes, but the crew spent the next few hours monitoring hot spots.
The Deputy Chief Byron Dixon did not have information on their identities as of Tuesday afternoon.
By 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, two of the bodies had been removed from the fire. Removal of the third was delayed because of structural concerns, officials said.
Dixon said the department had no reason to believe anybody beyond those three were in the residence.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation Tuesday afternoon, with the state fire marshal’s office joining the investigation due to the deaths.
The District Attorney said the victims’ bodies will be sent to Santa Fe for autopsy but there was no obvious indication of foul play.
The Curry County Sheriff said the fire was reported by a neighbor and two passing motorists.
