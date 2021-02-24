Sherwood Dental Center closure without notice leaves clients angry and confused

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sherwood Dental Center has been open for decades and now a closing sign was recently posted on their door that left many of its former patients confused.
“You’ve got to be kidding me,” said Tanya Gable.
Gable was supposed to get her permanent dentures a couple of months ago, but every time she called to set an appointment, they kept delaying.
“They kept pushing, reschedule, reschedule, pushing it back, pushing it back,” said Gable.
Until one day she called and got a message that the number was no longer in service.
Gable like many other clients said she paid ahead in cash for treatments.
“It was about $2,400,” said Gable.
Amanda Pagett and her husband are also former patients of Sherwood Dental Center.
Like Gable, she paid ahead for a treatment that was not yet completed.
“He paid $2,500 and we paid 1,500 for mine,” said Pagett
We visited the doctor’s house to get some answers, but no one answered the door.
We also contacted the office landlord, who said the dentist had decided to retire.
However, it’s still not clear why clients weren’t notified.
“Right now, we’re coordinating with the state board,” said Janna Kiehl, president & CEO of the Better Business Bureau.
The Better Business Bureau has been receiving calls from some of the dental center former patients and says it is investigating.
“We are trying to get some additional phone numbers and contact information from the company,” said Kiehl. “We’ll have that information available to the public as soon as we can.”
The Bureau says that if the company has not filed for bankruptcy, they are still responsible for providing the services or products previously agreed to.
“Keep all of your receipt and communications you had with the company, keep any kind of contract that you had so that you can prove what you think is coming to you,” added Kiehl.
On Facebook many have speculated that the reason for the closing was health related, but this has not yet been confirmed.
We will provide more information once it is available.
