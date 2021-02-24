City of Hereford reports 1 new COVID-19 case, 66 recoveries

By Kaitlin Johnson | February 24, 2021 at 10:17 AM CST - Updated February 24 at 10:17 AM

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Hereford reported one new case of COVID-19 and 66 recoveries today.

This brings the total number of cases in the county to 2,699.

2,618 people have recovered and 63 have died.

That leaves 18 active cases in Deaf Smith County.

There are 48,594 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 98

Briscoe County: 67

Carson County: 206

Castro County: 608

Childress County: 1,288

Collingsworth County: 178

Cottle County: 134

Dallam County: 942

Deaf Smith County: 2,699

Donley County: 147

Gray County: 1,712

Hall County: 293

Hansford County: 335

Hartley County: 677

Hemphill County: 473

Hutchinson County: 927

Lipscomb County: 246

Moore County: 1,872

Motley County: 34

Ochiltree County: 892

Oldham County: 94

Parmer County: 810

Potter County: 16,791

Randall County: 16,142

Roberts County: 50

Sherman County: 104

Swisher County: 372

Wheeler County: 403

Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 48,857 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 109

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 309

Castro County: 794

Childress County: 1,246

Collingsworth County: 222

Cottle County: 178

Dallam County: 902

Deaf Smith County: 2,618

Donley County: 269

Gray County: 1,850

Hall County: 293

Hartley County: 627

Hansford County: 627

Hemphill County: 409

Hutchinson County: 1,171

Lipscomb County: 228

Motley County: 71

Moore County: 2,049

Ochiltree County: 921

Oldham County: 158

Parmer County: 1,072

Potter County: 16,003

Randall County: 15,403

Roberts County: 46

Sherman County: 106

Swisher County 649

Wheeler County: 394

There have also been 1,243 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 6

Briscoe County: 3

Carson County: 12

Castro County: 25

Childress County: 13

Collingsworth County: 8

Cottle County: 7

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 63

Donley County: 11

Gray County: 50

Hall County: 14

Hansford County: 18

Hartley County: 9

Hemphill County 2

Hockley County: 94

Hutchinson County: 60

Lipscomb County: 11

Ochiltree County: 21

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 60

Motley County: 7

Parmer County: 33

Potter County: 399

Randall County: 271

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County 11

Swisher County: 14

Wheeler County: 9

There are 7,379 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 4,894

Quay County: 418

Roosevelt County: 1,831

Union County: 236

There have been 131 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 64

Quay County: 8

Roosevelt County: 50

Union County: 9

There are 4,020 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 433

Cimarron County: 153

Texas County: 3,434

There have been 3,886 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 377

Cimarron: 117

Texas County: 3,262

There have been 31 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 6

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 24

