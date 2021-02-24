Borger to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic Thursday and Friday

By Kaitlin Johnson | February 24, 2021 at 2:53 PM CST - Updated February 24 at 2:53 PM

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Borger will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday, Feb. 25 and Friday, Feb. 26.

The Borger Pharmacy will be at the Johnson Park Youth Center administering the first dose of the Pfizer vaccination.

The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

The vaccine is free and appointments are required.

To register for an appointment online, click here. You can also call (806) 273-0910 to register.

If you need transportation assistance, call (806) 857-3830.

